Ranjini Maitra June 06 2019, 11.23 pm June 06 2019, 11.23 pm

We just celebrated Eid with Eidi from Salman Khan. His Eid releases rarely to fail to do well. In fact, him releasing a special film on Eid has become a part of the festivity by now. If you happen to know a true Bhai fan, then you also know about those unique gestures of madness. Right? The best part is, Salman has got fans even among celebrities. For example, our own Kartik Aaryan who is a true Salman fan.

We just got our hands on a video that has Kartik inside a packed theatre. On the big screen, Salman and co-star Disha Patani dance to Bharat's Slow Motion track. Fans, staying true to their spirits, are seen getting as creative as they can, with their moves. Along with them, Kartik happily dances away the good time as well! It is of course accompanied by rounds of cheers and whistles. Bhai truly unites, we are telling you...

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 💫 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jun 5, 2019 at 4:49am PDT

In fact, did you know that the one photo that got Kartik his debut film's audition was hugely inspired by Salman's hairstyle? He later showed that picture with us.

Kartik, of late, has been garnering a lot of headlines due to his equation with two newbies - Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. While his rumoured affair with Ananya is much talked-about, Kartik has been paired with Sara for his next release Aaj Kal, the sequel to Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. In fact, they celebrated Eid together!