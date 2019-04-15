Kartik Aaryan lets goes of his ‘most prized possession’, courtesy Imtiaz Ali

Divya Ramnani April 15 2019, 4.06 pm April 15 2019, 4.06 pm

Being an actor can be a huge task, especially when it comes to transformations. From physical changes to mental evolutions, our stars have managed to ace it all, and mind you, even the smallest change matters a lot. Having said that, it can be challenging at times. One such case is that of Bollywood heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is currently neck-deep into the shooting of his upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial. As a part of the same, Aaryan had to let go of his dearest thing, all thanks to Imtiaz.

In an Instagram post shared by Kartik Aaryan, the actor sobbed on losing his ‘most prized possession,’ which was his dear beard. The picture had a barber chopping off his beard, with Kartik’s back facing the camera. The background of the image had a serene view of Udaipur Lake. In his caption, Kartik expressed his grief by connecting this incident to that of Imtiaz’s film. He wrote, ‘Jab we cut,’ with a sad emoji. Aww! Aaryan further stated that his beard is gone for some time and thanked Imtiaz Ali for the same. Hats off to your dedication, Kartik!

A few days ago, the makers teased fans with Kartik and Sara’s first look from the film. Now, we can’t wait to witness their magical chemistry on the big screen.

Meanwhile, this yet-to-be-titled Imtiaz Ali film, which is a sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, has been shot in Punjab and Delhi so far. An inside source close to the development team had earlier confirmed that this film will be set in Indian locations, unlike Imtiaz's last two outings, which were majorly shot abroad. A source said, “Unlike Imtiaz Ali’s previous two films- Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tamasha – which were set in foreign locales, this one largely unravels in Punjab and Delhi.” Also starring Randeep Hooda, it will make it to the big screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2020.