Kartik Aaryan looks unrecognizable sans his stubble as he turns into a school boy for Aaj Kal

Onkar Kulkarni April 20 2019, 7.54 pm April 20 2019, 7.54 pm

The chocolate hero of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan has garnered a massive fan base thanks to his boy-next-door look. And now, the actor is all set to surprise everyone by turning even younger. As seen in the pictures that have gone viral, one can hardly recognize Kartik. The pictures are actually from the shooting of his forthcoming film Aaj Kal. The film directed by Imtiaz Ali is the sequel to Love Aaj Kal that featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role and released in 2009.

The pictures and video have Kartik in a clean shaven look. The actor has been sporting a stubble since a long time. It seems he had to do away with his facial fuzz for the romantic drama. In a never seen before avatar, the film seems to be taking the actor back to his younger days. Sporting a crisp white shirt with a tie and khaki pants, Kartik appears straight out of a school. He is riding an old scooter with probably his classmate. The shooting of the film has unfolded in the crowded streets of a town.

If news sources are to be believed, Kartik will be seen acting opposite three actresses. For now, Sara Ali Khan’s name is out, and the names of the other two actresses are kept under wraps. This is the first time that Kartik will be teaming up with Sara. Buzz also has it that Saif who was a part of the original would have a cameo in the film and play a father to the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor. However, the senior actor in one of his interviews mentioned that he has turned down the project. If Saif would have agreed to be a part of the film, it would have him in the same film as daughter Sara’s.