Kartik Aaryan loses out on Karan Johar's big project due to starry airs?

First published: July 18, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Updated: July 18, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Nothing is stagnant in the glittery world of entertainment. While there are bonds that bear the tests, most are flimsy enough. Two people can gel well and make news on one day, and break the headlines with them parting ways the other day. Something similar has happened recently if reports are to believed. Kartik Aaryan, who was getting quite au fait with Karan Johar and his camp, has apparently lost a movie due to his starry airs.

Kartik tasted mighty success with his latest Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and his prominence rose even more as he was seen brushing with the likes of KJo and Manish Malhotra. He even walked with Kareena Kapoor Khan at Malhotra's show. One wonders what went wrong then.

A source from Dharma Productions revealed to a leading daily, "Dharma sent Kartik feelers regarding a possible role, but it was nothing concrete. His team messed it up by releasing reports that the actor had been signed by Karan Johar when no such thing had happened. And if that was not enough, they also leaked the news that he was going to be paired opposite Kareena when she was actually paired with Akshay in the film."

The source also revealed that Kartik felt he should be paid an amount equivalent to an A-lister. "He thinks he’s an A-list star now, and that he should be paid accordingly. Sadly, the producers don’t agree."

Well, if the reports indeed are true, it's not a good news for the actor. He has just started sniffing success and averting biggies like Johar will not bring him any good. Reports of his rift with his mentor Luv Ranjan have already there.

In the meantime, not all is bad for the actor. Kartik will be seen in Luka Chuppi, where he will be seen with Kriti Sanon. He has also bagged the Bollywood remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party, where he replaced Sidharth Malhotra.

