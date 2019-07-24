Rushabh Dhruv July 24 2019, 9.54 pm July 24 2019, 9.54 pm

Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and the very stunning Sara Ali Khan expressed their appreciation for each other on Koffee With Karan. Since then, gossip mills are leaving no chance to link up the two. Further, the icing on the cake came in when the two were roped in by Imtiaz Ali for his forthcoming love saga, which is a sequel to his film, Love Aaj Kal. The film has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Shooting for the same has kick-started and we do get to see several glimpses of the two from the sets. From Kartik and Sara’s romantic kissing video going viral to them finally enjoying a date in a car, fans have seen it all.

Now coming to the latest, a video has gone viral on the web which sees Kartik and Sara together in Lucknow. In the clip, we can see the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor protecting Sara from an ocean of fans. Further, as seen in the video, while their security is trying hard to make way for the two, fans make it difficult for the actors. However, even being mobbed by these large number of fans, Sara and Kartik kept a smile on their face intact.

Have a look at the viral video featuring Sara and Kartik below: