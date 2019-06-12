Priyanka Kaul June 12 2019, 7.44 pm June 12 2019, 7.44 pm

Kartik Aryan has been impressing the audience with his acting talent. The actor, who started off with no contacts in the industry, has made it big all on his own. From being known for his monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to getting appreciated for his recent movies, the actor has come a long way. But, it surely wasn’t a cake walk for him. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor had faced rejection even before he was given a chance to show his capabilities.

The actor, in an interview to an entertainment website, said, “There was this deodorant ka ad, jiska audition maine diya tha. Mere ko bahar se hi reject kar diya tha!"

When Kartik came on Karan Johar's chat show, he revealed that he would search for work on social media. He said, 'I think social media has helped me out to become an actor. It was through Facebook and Google that I used to look out for auditions. Because I didn't know anyone so I used to search for it.''

''I used to type keywords like actors required and casting calls on Facebook and Google and then go from New Bombay to Bombay to stay close with the industry,'' the actor added.

Talking about his other struggles of being an outsider, he opened up on Neha Dhupia’s chat show BFF and said, “I didn't have a place to stay when I came to Mumbai. I stayed in a hostel. I have stayed with 12 guys in a flat."

“We used to go to auditions, wahaan pe 'not fit' ho jaata tha. I used to travel without tickets in local trains from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai when I was auditioning. I didn't even have that much money," the actor shared.