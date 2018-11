Kartik Aaryan rings in his birthday with his loved ones, music and a cake bath

Presenting to you the guy who is equally good in romance and bromance. *Chuckles* Kartik Aaryan gets a year older today, and hopefully fitter, healthier, richer and more popular too. Accompanied by his family and friends, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor brought in his birthday in style.

We aren't surprised his friends chose to play his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety track Bom Diggy Diggy in the background, as the birthday crackers burst. That track broke almost all charts upon its release. We were concentrating on the ambience until we saw the cake.

And then comes the cake-bath. Look at the delicious chocolate cake which he is pounding his face onto. Not sure how much of it he ate...sigh!

And if you have not had enough of cake all over your face, you always have your good friends to make up for it!

And doesn't matter if you are a star...a birthday celebration is never complete without the quintessential Happy Birthday To You track.

Kartik is climbing the ladders fast and his fan following is on a rise every day. In fact, starlet Sara Ali Khan recently said she'd date Kartik Aaryan if asked to choose an actor from the industry.Wish you a happy birthday! :)