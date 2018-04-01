home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Kartik Aaryan sings 'Ban Ja Rani' for Kareena Kapoor Khan and twitter lashes out

First published: March 28, 2018 08:21 PM IST | Updated: March 28, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor recently walked the ramp for the Manish Malhotra show in Singapore. Pictures reveal that duo looked stunning on the ramp but the real fun was had backstage, after the show. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor took to Instagram to share a video where he can be seen lip-syncing to Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani for Kareena. Fans were quick to notice the video and flooded the post with cautionary warnings.

Shared on Wednesday afternoon, Kartik Aaryan's video has garnered over 372,476 views in just two hours. Some of their fans even wanted to see them together in a movie and Kartik seems to be more than open to the idea. In an interview to Pinkvilla, he confessed, “I have always had a crush on Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was a dream come true to walk for my favourite designer Manish Malhotra with the beautiful Kareena.”

The Manish Malhotra show, held earlier this week, had Kareena setting the ramp on fire in an embellished lehenga. Kartik complemented her looks in a blue bandhgala and pants.

Kartik Aaryan, who has so far done six-films in Bollywood, was last seen in the 100 crore hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Kareena Kapoor on the other hand will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

