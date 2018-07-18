Kartik Aaryan to pack a solid punch with THIS Kannada blockbuster’s Bollywood remake

Actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. With the massive success of his last release, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, the actor has certainly become a director’s favourite. And now, the actor has bagged a Hindi remake of a Kannada blockbuster too, is what we hear. Yes, Kartik is roped in to be the lead in the Hindi remake of Kirtik Party’s which smashed all the Kannada box office record in 2016.

The film will be produced by Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions. National Award-winning director, Abhishek Jain, has been roped in to direct the Hindi version, which is said to be a coming of age, romantic film. It apparently showcases how friendship and love can turn a boy into a compassionate man.

Sharing his excitement to collaborate with the actor and the director, Ajay said, “We are excited to have Kartik Aaryan on board, as he has a connect with today’s youth. We felt only he could bring this well-etched character alive on the big screen. Kyta Productions is also happy to introduce a talented filmmaker like Abhishek Jain for this project. We will start filming in October and release next year.”

The film will be jointly produced by Ajay, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Vrithika Laykar.

Coming back to Kartik’s films, the actor also has Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming rom-com in his kitty. The film will reportedly star Bareilly Ki Barfi star Kriti Sanon opposite him.

Good going Kartik!