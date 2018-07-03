Kartik Aaryan twins with his rumoured girlfriend Dimple Sharma as they enjoy a dinner date

Kartik Aaryan is definitely on a roll. After the super success of his last film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik has become one of the hottest properties in Bollywood. We are sure the actor has many offers coming his way, and on the other hand, his following, especially amongst the ladies is increasing with every appearance. However, last night when he was clicked outside a restaurant, his female fans were heartbroken. Kartik was not alone. He was accompanied by his rumoured girlfriend, Dimple Sharma, who is a Canadian-Indian model. But then again, this was not the first time that the couple were snapped post a dinner date, right? Their numerous dinner date pictures are always a hot topic on social media and the recent one is no exception.

Kartik and Dimple were clicked outside a popular restaurant in Bandra last night, but as soon as his fans saw him, they went bonkers. Kartik then asked his significant other to go ahead and wait in his car after which he obliged his fans with some pictures .

We like how the couple was twinning in black. Dimple and Kartik reportedly met in 2014 when both worked together in a commercial for an alcohol brand. And going by their frequent appearances together, the two seem to be going very strong.