Suman Rai August 09 2019, 6.25 pm August 09 2019, 6.25 pm

Kartik Aaryan, who turned a heartthrob overnight post his Rs 100 crore film Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, is ruling the industry. After Koffee with Karan show, the actor has been receiving a lot of attention for his looks and acting skills. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor on a frequent basis has been creating buzz with his ongoing meetings with the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan and making us wonder whether they are the new Bolly couple. Recently, Kartik revealed that on August 12 he will be launching his own YouTube Channel and we cannot hold our excitement.

The Luka Chuppi actor is all set to join Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Jaqueline Fernandez by launching his own YouTube channel. He is doing so in order to get closer to his fans and reveal his unfiltered self to the audience. In a recent interview, the actor said, “It will be a destination for my fans and well-wishers who can watch the real me, live in action. There will be original, behind-the-scenes and unfiltered content from my day-to-day life. It won’t be limited to my professional life, but will also focus on fashion, fitness and my travels, YouTube has a wider audience; people love watching videos as it shows the real world around us.” Kartik is already raging on social media with 11million followers with fans going gaga over his every post, it would be interesting to watch a celeb’s personal life and content related to fashion and fitness.