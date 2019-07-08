The handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan is quite in demand nowadays, and it would be a lie if we say that he isn’t enjoying it. Kartik, who gained immense popularity after his long monologues in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, is currently tied up with some big Bollywood films. One of which is Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama Love Aaj Kal sequel that also stars Sara Ali Khan. It was only recently that the entire team of Aaj Kal announced its wrap after 66 days of shooting.
However, it looks like Kartik still hasn’t gotten over those days, as he recently took to his Instagram and shared a crazy BTS video, also featuring his new BFF. The clip had Kartik Aaryan, who is busy playing with a bunch of school kids and their camaraderie is too cute for words. Since it was shot in Himachal Pradesh, we could see the Luka Chuppi actor wearing some heavy jackets. Too cold, maybe? Well, it was sort of difficult to decide who the kid in this video is! *winks*
Take a look at the video shared by Kartik Aaryan here:
View this post on Instagram
Playing around with my new bff
A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on
Earlier, both Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan took to their social media accounts and shared fond memories and fond words for each other. Not to miss those super-cosy pictures, which left all their fans wondering whether they are in a relationship.
Have a look at Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s posts here:
View this post on Instagram
When Veera says "...Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho" This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap 😞 A film i never wanted to end ❤ Thank you to my dream director .. 🙏🏻😊 And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 👑 Want to work with you again and again and again 💓 Imtiaz Ali’s next with @saraalikhan95 and @RandeepHooda Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms, Imtiaz Ali & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on
View this post on Instagram
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈 Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on
Meanwhile, their film, which also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role, is all set to hit the big screens on Valentine’s Day 2020. Excited, aren’t you?Read More