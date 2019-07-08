Divya Ramnani July 08 2019, 6.41 pm July 08 2019, 6.41 pm

The handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan is quite in demand nowadays, and it would be a lie if we say that he isn’t enjoying it. Kartik, who gained immense popularity after his long monologues in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, is currently tied up with some big Bollywood films. One of which is Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama Love Aaj Kal sequel that also stars Sara Ali Khan. It was only recently that the entire team of Aaj Kal announced its wrap after 66 days of shooting.

However, it looks like Kartik still hasn’t gotten over those days, as he recently took to his Instagram and shared a crazy BTS video, also featuring his new BFF. The clip had Kartik Aaryan, who is busy playing with a bunch of school kids and their camaraderie is too cute for words. Since it was shot in Himachal Pradesh, we could see the Luka Chuppi actor wearing some heavy jackets. Too cold, maybe? Well, it was sort of difficult to decide who the kid in this video is! *winks*

Take a look at the video shared by Kartik Aaryan here:

View this post on Instagram Playing around with my new bff A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jul 8, 2019 at 1:14am PDT

Earlier, both Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan took to their social media accounts and shared fond memories and fond words for each other. Not to miss those super-cosy pictures, which left all their fans wondering whether they are in a relationship.

Have a look at Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s posts here: