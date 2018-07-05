Kartik Aaryan’s white kicks are edgier than his GF Dimple Sharma

Kartik Aaryan can make many girls go weak in their knees. Be it him posing for a magazine cover or just roaming around in the city, the guy is well-dressed everywhere. And a few days back, we were the ones who informed you that how Mumbai rains didn’t stop Kartik looking all hot.

But wait, we have already discussed all this back then about how super trendy the actor looked. Today, let us concentrate on Kartik’s feet, we meant his sneakers. Clearly, while most famous men are succumbing to the usual white kicks with denim, lads like Aaryan (and even Ranbir Kapoor for that matter) are turning to exemplary pairs.

Here we see Kartik wearing Coby hi-tops kicks from Kenzo (made of 100% white leather), that are a clear symbol of class. A look at them and you’ll be floored, as it features a pull tab at the back, a ridged rubber sole and a fastening that's shouting the brand's name. Wow!

Surely Kartik’s shoes were the hero of his look. As for the price, the pair retails at $526 (on Farfetch.com), which is approximately Rs. 36, 200. Now this is one hot pair and a flaring price.

Kartik is said to be dating Dimple Sharma, But then who wants a GF if you can fly wearing this Coby? *giggles*