Priyanka Kaul June 10 2019, 10.09 pm June 10 2019, 10.09 pm

Actor Kartik Aryan has been on a roll. The actor who rose to fame with his unforgettable monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama has been unstoppable ever since. Last seen in Lukka Chuppi opposite Kirti Sanon, the actor is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next. Other than that, his link-up rumours with Sara Ali Khan have been creating quite a buzz.

Now, according to a report in an entertainment portal, the actor might be signing the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiya, the 2007 horror comedy. Kartik had already tried to step into Akshay’s shoes when he recreated his song, ‘Poster Chapwa Do’, in his last movie Luka Chuppi. A source was quoted as saying, "Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward." However, when our team tried to reach out for confirmation, the PR was quoted, "Right now is too soon to comment. I cannot tell anything about it."

Hmm, guess we will have to wait for it. As earlier reports stated, Akshay Kumar had refused to be a part two of the movie. This gives us enough air to guess that it is indeed for the lead.

On the professional front, Kartik’s next is a sequel to the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal and will star Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. His next movie will be a remake of Patni Patni Aur Woh and will star Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar along with him.