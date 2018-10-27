Karwa Chauth 2018: Ayushmann Khurrana's gesture for wife Tahira is cute to the ‘T’

The multitalented star, Ayushmann Khurrana is giving us many reasons to fall in love with him. The star who is riding high on the success of his two recent films, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, has always been vocal about how madly he is in love with his wife. Since the time his wife has been diagnosed with cancer, Ayushmaan has stood by her side like a strong pillar of strength.

Now, a recent post by the actor on the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth has made us fall for him again. Ayushmann took to his social media handle and shared a snap of Tahira’s initial; ‘T’ embossed on his palm with mehendi. But wait that’s not all as he also mentioned that being Karwa Chauth, he is the one fasting for Tahira’s good health and long life. We are loving the role-reversal here and Ayushmann’s this gesture for his wife truly deserves an applause.

True love, indeed! Tahira is one lucky girl to be blessed with a hubby like Ayushamann who cares for her so much. We hope Tahira recovers soon and with so much of positivity around her, we are sure that she will emerge victorious in her battle with cancer.

Happy Karwa Chauth to the couple!