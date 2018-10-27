Karwa Chauth 2018 special: Abhishek Bachchan proves to be the perfect husband

It’s that time of the year when pretty ladies are expected to fast for their dearest partners and pray for the long lives. But peeps, we are living in 2018 and it’s time to change. After all, why should boys have all the fun? And to bring about this change, we have Abhishek Bachchan proving to be a perfect husband this Karwa Chauth.

Well, as his wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is staying on an empty stomach for the whole day so that Junior AB lives long, it’s the handsome man too who is doing the same, so that the pretty lady lives long. Abhishek took to Twitter to share this and advised all the men out there to observe a fast and give their wives company. A 21st century husband, indeed!

This time there are quite a few first-timers who will be observing a fast for their pati-parmeshwars. Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and few more are expected to observe this ritual. We hope their husbands take some inspiration from Abhishek Bachchan and observe a fast too!

Talking about Aishwarya and Abhishek, the two stars are all set to feature in a film together called Gulab Jamun which will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.