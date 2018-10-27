image
Saturday, October 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Karwa Chauth 2018 special: Abhishek Bachchan proves to be the perfect husband

Bollywood

Karwa Chauth 2018 special: Abhishek Bachchan proves to be the perfect husband

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   October 27 2018, 12.23 pm
back
Abhishek Bachchanaishwarya rai bachchananushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentKarwa Chauth 2018Karwa Chauth 2018 SpecialNeha DhupiaSonam Kapoor
nextBollywood A-listers discuss cinema and nation with PM Modi, but where are the women?
ALSO READ

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan star in Abhishek Bachchan's favourite romantic film!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce wedding and B-Town can’t keep calm

Abhishek Bachchan reveals love story with his Umrao Jaan Aishwarya