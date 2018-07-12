Karwaan actress Mithila Palkar’s cup song version of Chota Sa Fasana is damn cute!

Web series sensation Mithila Palkar is kicked about her Bollywood debut Karwaan which stars Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan in it. The talented young girl will be making a Bollywood debut with this film and it’s none other than two very bankable stars. It isn’t just acting she’s good at, the girl can sing too. The petite actress is famous for her cup songs in which she picks a song and lets out with nice beats in the background using just a cup. The makers recently released the first number from the film Chota Sa Fasana and the actress gave this new track her own cup version and we think she is just too adorable in it.

Right from her vocals, to the quick tricks that she is seen doing with the cup, just amazing. Speaking about her role in Karwaan and what made her choose the role, she revealed, “I was quite allured by the script of the film and the people associated with it. I knew I was going to have fun with the role that I was offered in the film. It is the kind of role and character that I have never played before. It also gave me an opportunity to break away from what people have seen me act like the usually bubbly and girl-next-door, which was quite enticing for me.”

Mithila has already impressed the audiences in the trailer. It’s hard to tell that this is her first film, given that she’s pitted against already well established actors.

Chota Sa Fasana has been sung by Arjit Singh and is composed by Anurag Sakia, with the lyrics penned by Akarsh Khurana. Khurana is also the director of the film, which will hit the screen on August 3