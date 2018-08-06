home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Karwaan rides ahead of Fanney Khan and Mulk in the first weekend

Karwaan rides ahead of Fanney Khan and Mulk in the first weekend

First published: August 06, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Updated: August 06, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

This week saw the release of three Bollywood films, Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan, and Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk. It was Fanney Khan that had grabbed the most limelight thanks to the star cast and a good amount of promotions. But, upon the release, the film received mixed reviews and took a slow start at the box office. From the three movies, Karwaan has turned out to be a surprise at the box office beating the other two.

Emotions. Adventures. Chaos. Experience all of these as you get on board! #KarwaanTrailerOutTomorrow at 11 am! ☺☺👏🏻👏🏻 @irrfan @mipalkar @akvarious @rsvpmovies @ishkafilms @pritirathigupta #tseriesmusic

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on

Karwaan, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, had taken a very slow start, but the film showed a good jump over the weekend. According to BOI, in three days, the film has collected Rs 7.75 crore approx.

‪Just saw THE Film. OUR Film. Proud of it! And we just repeated this shot. But not as MURAD ALI MOHAMMED AND AARTI MOHAMMED but as #RishiKapoor and yours Truly :) #ProudIndian ‬

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

From the three releases, the second spot is taken by Mulk. The Taapsee starrer has done a decent business in its first three days. The movie has collected Rs 6.80 crore approx. according to BOI. With a strong content and positive reviews, Mulk too showed a good growth over the weekend. The movie is reportedly made with a budget of Rs 10 crore. If it does well on the weekdays, then it might turn out to be a profitable venture for its makers.

🎺 #FanneyKhanInCinemasToday ‪@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @rajkummar_rao @divyadutta25 @itspihusand @tseries.official @fanneykhanfilm @romppictures @AtulManjrekar #VirenderArora #NishantPitti‬

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

The most shocking collections are of Fanney Khan. The movie in its first weekend has collected Rs 6.75 crore which is really bad. The amount it has collected over the three days should rather have been the figure of its first-day collection, considering the star power this film holds. We wonder if the film will be able to sustain on the weekdays.

SHOW MORE
tags: #aishwarya rai bachchan #Anil Kapoor #Bollywood #Dulquer Salmaan #Entertainment #fanney khan #Irrfan Khan #Karwaan #Mithila Palkar #Mulk #Rishi Kapoor #Taapsee Pannu

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All