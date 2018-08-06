Karwaan rides ahead of Fanney Khan and Mulk in the first weekend

This week saw the release of three Bollywood films, Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan, and Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk. It was Fanney Khan that had grabbed the most limelight thanks to the star cast and a good amount of promotions. But, upon the release, the film received mixed reviews and took a slow start at the box office. From the three movies, Karwaan has turned out to be a surprise at the box office beating the other two.

Karwaan, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, had taken a very slow start, but the film showed a good jump over the weekend. According to BOI, in three days, the film has collected Rs 7.75 crore approx.

From the three releases, the second spot is taken by Mulk. The Taapsee starrer has done a decent business in its first three days. The movie has collected Rs 6.80 crore approx. according to BOI. With a strong content and positive reviews, Mulk too showed a good growth over the weekend. The movie is reportedly made with a budget of Rs 10 crore. If it does well on the weekdays, then it might turn out to be a profitable venture for its makers.

The most shocking collections are of Fanney Khan. The movie in its first weekend has collected Rs 6.75 crore which is really bad. The amount it has collected over the three days should rather have been the figure of its first-day collection, considering the star power this film holds. We wonder if the film will be able to sustain on the weekdays.