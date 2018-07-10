Karwaan song Chota Sa Fasana: This Arijit Singh number should be on your playlist while on a road trip

Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan piqued interest ever since it was announced, major thanks to its star cast. The trailer which dropped few weeks back upped all the excitement. And now the makers have released the first song from the film. Titled, Chota Sa Fasana, the song is quite mellow and soothing. And no points for guessing, it has been crooned by Arijit Singh. Akash Khurana, who has directed the film has also written the lyrics of this song.

In the video, we see the three leads of the film drive across the lush green roads of Kerala in their blue van. Of course, most of these shots are there in the trailer too, but nevertheless, the video is a visual treat and the voice of Arijit creates magic yet again. This film marks the Bollywood debut for web-series actor Mithila Palkar and south superstar Dulquer Salmaan.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the story of this film is written by Bejoy Nambiar. Back in May, Karwaan was shifted a week ahead of its original release date and is now scheduled to open in theatres on August 3. We cannot wait to jump in on this journey.