Karwaan Trailer: Embark on an adventurous journey with Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar - watch video

Here it is! The official trailer of Karwaan has been dropped and we are loving every bit of it. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, best known for her web series Little Things and Girl In The City.

The trailer starts with the character of Avinash (Dulquer Salmaan) getting a phone call from a travel agency informing about the untimely demise of his father and that the body has been sent to him. However, he receives the dead body of a lady and that leads to some major chaos and confusion. Avinash along with the driver Shaukat played by Irrfan Khan are off to scout for his father’s dead body and the two are joined by Tanya, who is grappling with her own issues. The three together set off on a journey of a lifetime to reach their vivid destinations resulting in some fun moments thanks to Irrfan’s character, who has a quirky and crazy side to him as he is cracking jokes all the time.

The trailer of this slice-of-life flick is sweet and Dulquer Salmaan who marks his Bollywood debut looks impressive. Mithila, who has a huge fan-base already due to her web series, is promising and what do we say about Irrfan? The man is a gift to mankind.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta, Karwaan is slated to release on August 3, 2018.