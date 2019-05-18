Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Aansh Arora suffers third-degree torture in jail, courtesy a ‘hot dog’

Onkar Kulkarni May 18 2019, 8.00 pm May 18 2019, 8.00 pm

Television actor Aansh Arora who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki starring Ssharad Malhotra and Kritika Sengar in lead roles has gone through hell, quite literally. The actor says that he received ‘third-degree’ torture from Ghaziabad Police for the entire night on May 12. Pictures of his swollen feet, due to the torture have gone viral. This result was apparently due to an altercation he had at a supermarket in his town. A video that went viral shows Aansh vandalising multiple cash counters.

When in.com asked him the reason behind the vandalism, he answered saying, “I had ordered for a hot dog while the billing of the other goods was going on. The cashier told me that the hot dog would take 30 minutes to arrive. That would have been a long wait and so I asked them to cancel it. They were not ready as the bill was made. I wished to pay for my hot dog and wanted to walk out. But the cashier got aggressive and hurled abuses at me. This is when I got aggressive and what happened next is seen in the footage.”

Injured Aansh Arora on a wheelchair at the hospital

Aansh Arora admitted in the ICU

Aansh Arora's swollen feet after being beaten up by sticks

The actor says that the whole footage should have been leaked instead of the edited one. He is also upset about the fact that next day when he went to the store to say sorry and repay for the damages, the cops present there arrested him and took him to the police station. “I thought they would ask money from me, or just put me in jail till I get a lawyer. However, my brother and I were treated badly. They arrested me under section 151. There were 5-6 police officers who first hit my feet with the sticks and later hit me up with the leather belt. When my parents came to the police station in search of me they directed them to some other police station. What wrong did I do? I had gone to the store to say sorry. What did I get in return? Why did they treat me as a terrorist?”

After facing this, Aansh says he has lost trust in the police. Complaining about the same, he has sent a written letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath along with the DGP and SSP of UP. He hopes that he gets justice.