Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: This Bollywood superstar to turn a narrator for the show?

If buzz is anything to go by, then Shah Rukh Khan may soon come on board for the reboot version of Ekta Kapoor's much popular family saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Yes, you read that right. He is likely to turn a narrator for the first few episodes of the serial, reports Pinkvilla.

If this turns out to be true, then SRK might be the first Bollywood superstar to narrate a TV show. While actors often lend their voice to films and animation movies, a celebrity narrator for a daily soap is a new idea for sure!

“Shah Rukh Khan will introduce the lead characters and will also be the narrator for the first three episodes of the serial. This is as a part of his deal with Star India. But it is sure to add to the excitement of the masses," a source told the portal.

The reboot version will see brand new set of actors. While Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are set to be the new Anurag and Prerna, the iconic Komolika will be essayed by Hina Khan of Bigg Boss 11 fame.

Shah Rukh Khan's voice is definitely going to make it a more interesting affair!