Kathua rape: Richa Chadha has a snarky reply for trolls and Twitterati applauds her

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is popular for speaking out loud for a number of things including politics, sexual harassment, and gender inequality. While the country is currently mourning the death of an eight-year-old who was kidnapped, drugged, gang-raped and murdered, some have taken it up themselves to troll anyone challenging the government over poor security. As people around the country joined hands to demand justice for the girl, Richa Chadha, too joined in. Unfortunately, social media happens to be a target for the country’s trolls.

Dear govt,plz change #BetiBachao to #BetiHumHiSeBachao.Your MLAs are making a mockery of your slogan.A victims father is killed in jail?Don’t claim to be #Hindu.You don’t view women as Goddess forms,so end this hypocrisy NOW! #JusticeForAshifa #VarnikaKundu pic.twitter.com/rpA2dPH5eP — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 10, 2018

Richa Chadha had tweeted that the MLAs are making a mockery of the Beti Bachao slogan. She even suggested that they change it to Beti Hum Se Bachao, highlighting that the victim’s innocent father was jailed and killed there. It did not take trolls to single her out. A user tweeted to her in Hindi, which translates to: That woman is preaching about the character who’s seen removing clothes in every movie.

जो खुद चड्ढी उतारने के लिए हर फिल्म में दिखती है वो चरित्र का ज्ञान बाँट रही है — Rampat Haramai (@HaramaiRampat) April 10, 2018

#YoTrollSoSanskari he be lecturing me on Chaddis and be posting legit porn. This one REALLY cracked me up. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AJBrQ9AGon — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 12, 2018

#YoTrollSoSanskari he be lecturing me and posting porno-horny pics ! pic.twitter.com/2VHWrxKBVy — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 12, 2018

#YoTrollSoSanskari he be praying to Devi Maa while defending rapists and abusing me. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/76DOBsEIcY — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 12, 2018

Needless to say, Richa came down hard on him. A visit to his profile showed that the troll regularly shares porn in his feed. Calling him TrollSoSanskari, Richa said it cracked her up to see someone like him lecturing her.

Richa chadda tere acting wala kiss and sexually scene dekh MLA and larke log.. ye kaam kr dete.. aap achi sanskari film bnao.. — Rohit Raj (@RohitRa15111991) April 10, 2018

Haan Rohit. Filmein to 100 saal se ban rahi hai. Usse pehle to rape hote nahi the? In fact, Bollywood ne rape invent kiye hain na ? Since mythology is history for you, Draupadi cheerharan se lekar, Sita maiyya kidnap hui aur is mein Bollywood zimmedar hai. 🤪👏🏾 https://t.co/CzWt3RMk8H — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 14, 2018

That’s not all. Another troll decided to test Richa. One person tweeted saying the accused MLA and other men watch her bold scenes in films. He went on to advise her that she should make sanskari films. Troll-basher Richa sprung into action and reasoned that films were being made from the last 100 years and that rapes happened even before that. She even mentioned that mythological figures such as Draupadi and Sita were also abducted.

Though other netizens came in support of the actress, trolls go on to show how backward we are as a country over the safety of women.