Kathua rape: Richa Chadha has a snarky reply for trolls and Twitterati applauds her

First published: April 15, 2018 02:11 PM IST | Updated: April 15, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is popular for speaking out loud for a number of things including politics, sexual harassment, and gender inequality. While the country is currently mourning the death of an eight-year-old who was kidnapped, drugged, gang-raped and murdered, some have taken it up themselves to troll anyone challenging the government over poor security. As people around the country joined hands to demand justice for the girl, Richa Chadha, too joined in. Unfortunately, social media happens to be a target for the country’s trolls.

 

Richa Chadha had tweeted that the MLAs are making a mockery of the Beti Bachao slogan. She even suggested that they change it to Beti Hum Se Bachao, highlighting that the victim’s innocent father was jailed and killed there. It did not take trolls to single her out. A user tweeted to her in Hindi, which translates to: That woman is preaching about the character who’s seen removing clothes in every movie.

 

Needless to say, Richa came down hard on him. A visit to his profile showed that the troll regularly shares porn in his feed. Calling him TrollSoSanskari, Richa said it cracked her up to see someone like him lecturing her.

 

That’s not all. Another troll decided to test Richa. One person tweeted saying the accused MLA and other men watch her bold scenes in films. He went on to advise her that she should make sanskari films. Troll-basher Richa sprung into action and reasoned that films were being made from the last 100 years and that rapes happened even before that. She even mentioned that mythological figures such as Draupadi and Sita were also abducted.

Though other netizens came in support of the actress, trolls go on to show how backward we are as a country over the safety of women.

