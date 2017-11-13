Katrina is looking abs-solutely strong in this gym selfie

We all know that Bollywood actors are gym-freaks. While the men sweating it out is not news, women coming out and pumping those muscles is inspiring. There’s one whose dedication will give you gym goals - Katrina Kaif. The Tiger Zinda hai star has just shared a gym selfie on Instagram and she looks abs-olutely fabulous!
The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star, seen wearing a blue sports bra, black tights and sporting a pony tail, Katrina looks ready to pump some iron. Her caption reads, “Up and at it.” Her flat stomach is something is making us go green with envy.
Katrina is crazy about working out; her Instagram feed is a testimony to that. She regularly shares videos of her work-outs, gym-selfies and post-workout selfies.
Training pilates with master trainer @yasminkarachiwala and master trainer's trainer @annktoran 🌟🌞and meeeeee
Late night training session . .. loveuyas @yasminkarachiwala . If I'm in gym she's in gym . #okgoodnight
The future "Tigers" 🐯 @zahaankara @nirvankhan15 @iamarhaankhan @yasminbodyimage
The Jagga Jasoos star is not just a gym body, she’s also a gym buddy we all need. She often shares videos her working with friends, even one that made look like a ruthless trainer to Alia Bhatt.
This is what happens when @yasminkarachiwala doesn't show up ..... you’re doing good @aliaabhatt .... don't worry only 300 more squats .... #whatarefriendsfor #gymlife
Katrina is getting ready for the release of Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie is a sequel to the highly successful Ek Tha Tiger, which also starred herself and Salman Khan. The movie will see the reprisal of Salman and Katrina’s roles as Tiger and Zoya. In the sequel, Zoya is seen as a top-class intelligence agent.
All her workout would have paid off in the action-packed movie as it required a lot of action sequences that also involved hand-to-hand combat. Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release on December 22, 2017.