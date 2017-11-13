Katrina is looking abs-solutely strong in this gym selfie

We all know that Bollywood actors are gym-freaks. While the men sweating it out is not news, women coming out and pumping those muscles is inspiring. There’s one whose dedication will give you gym goals - Katrina Kaif. The Tiger Zinda hai star has just shared a gym selfie on Instagram and she looks abs-olutely fabulous!

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star, seen wearing a blue sports bra, black tights and sporting a pony tail, Katrina looks ready to pump some iron. Her caption reads, “Up and at it.” Her flat stomach is something is making us go green with envy.

Up and at it ....... 😌🌺 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

Katrina is crazy about working out; her Instagram feed is a testimony to that. She regularly shares videos of her work-outs, gym-selfies and post-workout selfies.

In frame ........ 📸 by the very artistic Ravi chhabriya A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:45am PST

Training pilates with master trainer @yasminkarachiwala and master trainer's trainer @annktoran 🌟🌞and meeeeee A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

Late night training session . .. loveuyas @yasminkarachiwala . If I'm in gym she's in gym . #okgoodnight A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

The future "Tigers" 🐯 @zahaankara @nirvankhan15 @iamarhaankhan @yasminbodyimage A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 27, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Morning workout ...... A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

The Jagga Jasoos star is not just a gym body, she’s also a gym buddy we all need. She often shares videos her working with friends, even one that made look like a ruthless trainer to Alia Bhatt.

This is what happens when @yasminkarachiwala doesn't show up ..... you’re doing good @aliaabhatt .... don't worry only 300 more squats .... #whatarefriendsfor #gymlife A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

Katrina is getting ready for the release of Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie is a sequel to the highly successful Ek Tha Tiger, which also starred herself and Salman Khan. The movie will see the reprisal of Salman and Katrina’s roles as Tiger and Zoya. In the sequel, Zoya is seen as a top-class intelligence agent.

Zoya.......... #tigerzindahai A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

All her workout would have paid off in the action-packed movie as it required a lot of action sequences that also involved hand-to-hand combat. ​

Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release on December 22, 2017.