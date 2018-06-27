Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are not BFFs anymore, is it the Ranbir Kapoor effect?

In Bollywood, we’ve seen relationships changing in a fraction of a second. One day, two people are the best of friends and the next day, you come to know that they have had a huge fallout. The industry is also known to believe in the saying ‘two actresses can never be best friends’, but that has changed due to close friendships between B-Town beauties. Take for instance Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

They were the best of friends until earlier this year. They used to work out together, catch up on lost time, swim in the pool and also share secrets. In case, you missed out on their fun times, we have some videos to remind you:

In fact, such strong was their friendship that they even twinned in similar attires as they appeared together on Neha Dhupia’s talk show BFFs with Vogue.

twinning & winning 💪🙌 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:25am PST

BFF ❤️💄🌟💃🌺❤️️#twinning with @aliaabhatt A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:17am PST

However, it seems that all this has become a thing of the past now. And the reason we believe is Katrina’s ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor’s close proximity to Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Katrina were in a relationship for many years until they decided to call it quits last year. And post their breakup, Katrina and Alia turned BFFs. During BFFs with Vogue, when Neha Dhupia had asked Kat about her marriage plans, she had said that she would like to see Alia get married first.

Little did she expect that her bestie would end up falling for the same man that she loved once upon a time. Clearly, all’s not well between the BFFs and there is no other reason than Ranbir Kapoor. Alia sort of broke the brocode by falling for her best friend’s ex-significant other. On the other hand, Ranbir has been speaking about his love for Alia while promoting his upcoming film, Sanju and Alia too has addressed the relationship, although very subtly. Amidst all this, Katrina has kept mum and probably wondering how to react to this new love story. In fact, recently, she had posted a cryptic message on her Instagram which said, “I will believe it when I see it or I will see it when I believe it.” The message seemed like a hint to reports of romance between Ranbir and Alia.

She never really expected her bestie Alia to betray her. And we hope all things get sorted out between the besties soon and they're back to their workout sessions. Here's the last workout video of them: