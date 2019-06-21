Ranjini Maitra June 21 2019, 11.59 pm June 21 2019, 11.59 pm

Much has been said and written about the equation between Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, owing to the fact that they both dated Ranbir Kapoor. Katrina and Ranbir's relationship, especially, was not just intense but also lasted for six years. It is said the two leading ladies didn't get along well with each other at one time. Hence, to see Katrina attending Deepika and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception was a pleasant surprise! However, they have left the old times behind and are warm friends now. Their latest exchange of words on Instagram is proof!

Kat recently shared a picture of herself and hair stylist Amit Thakur, referring to himself as 'Bhaiya' or brother. Amit is a known name in the industry and we saw Farah Khan and Huma Qureshi commenting on the photo. But it was Deepika's reaction that drew our eyes! "Too much hotness in one frame", she wrote. Kat was quick to reply, that too with kiss emojis!

Katrina, on a chat show, was quizzed as to what made her decide to attend Deepika's reception. "It's as simple as this. I received the invite. I received a message saying 'you have to come and be a part of this'. I found that very sweet. I paused for a moment and said I feel like going," she answered. We can recall her striking a happy pose with the then-newlyweds!

"Even if in the past that relationship has been where you don't see eye to eye, it's still now a relationship. So in a strange way, I kind of felt that I was involved in this celebration of their wedding. I wanted to go and wish them. This is somebody who has come into the industry, we both came in our teens and now we are not in our teens. There is a sense of mutual respect and acknowledgement of the other person. It's nice that we have a sense of friendship between us," she added.