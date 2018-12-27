Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur chose to avoid each other at Salman Khan’s birthday party

Salman Khan is known to share a friendly relationship with most of his ex-girlfriends, as we frequently spot them hanging out with Khan and his family. The same goes for his ex and current girlfriends. Here, we are referring to Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur. The two of them have often been gracious enough towards each other, during various instances. Be it during the birthday party that was organised by Salman Khan for Katrina Kaif or during the IFFA awards of 2018. However, we can’t say the same after stumbling upon the incident that took place last night, at Salman Khan’s birthday bash at his Panvel Farmhouse. We have learned that both Katrina and Iulia were not at talking terms as they stayed away from each other, in spite of being under one roof.

A source present at the party, confirmed the same, "Katrina drove down earlier in the evening to Salmans birthday party in Panvel while Iulia was already there with Salman and being the hostess. Iulia has been down with a viral for the last week and confined at home as it was contagious but she made sure she got better to attend Salman’s birthday party. Salman was in a great mood and danced with everybody from Sushmita Sen to some of his young fans to Oh Oh Jaane Jaana and each and every time Iulia was there by his side."

The source further added, "Iulia is close to Salman’s friends like Bina Kak and Shweta Rohira while Katrina is close to Salman’s family including his sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Sharma. This time too when she bumped into Iulia at Salman’s party they barely exchanged cordialities after which Katrina stuck quietly to her corner with her girl gang of Alvira Agnihotri and Salman. The cold vibes between Katrina and Iulia were very obvious as apparently was the fact that Katrina really did not want to be where Iulia was."

Well, the source also feels the kind of relationship Salman and Katrina share is complex. "On Christmas this year, Salman dropped off Iulia at Anu and Sunny Dewan’s party and went to Katrina’s intimate Christmas party at her residence where he partied the night away. Katrina finds it difficult to express Salman’s presence in her life as he’s too special. They have grown even closer during the Bharat schedule but Katrina respects the presence of Iulia in Salman’s life and takes a step away from the limelight whenever Iulia’s there. While Iulia too never interferes in their close bonding and friendship, this time last night at Salman’s Panvel party, she made sure she was right beside him everywhere, thus outlining the fact that she's a very strong part of his life and intends to remain there - a far cry from the Iulia in the background taking pics at Salman’s Panvel birthday bash in 2017 or Arpita’s son Aayush’s birthday party in Dubai this year. The SalKat relationship right now stands at the Its complicated status. Where they will go from here only time will tell..."

We wonder what Salman has to say about him being sandwiched between his ex and present or wait… is bhaijaan even aware?

Credit: Pinkvilla