Katrina Kaif and the Instagram story that was an epic FAIL

Social Media is a different beast. Much different than how traditional media works when it comes to interaction with fans. Traditionally there are publicists and journalists and press conferences that act as a buffer between the stars and their fans. On Social Media the engagement is direct and the fans are a difficult lot to impress. Especially because they keep a track on your every move. So when Katrina Kaif decides to play Casper in her latest Instagram story we don’t blame her. What was the idea behind that blanket? We don’t know that either. But Kaif, like every star out there, was trying to be different. Never mind the ‘A unusual exit’. Who cares about the language anymore?

The Casper act aside Katrina, we must say, is quite fun on Instagram. Just before ‘AN unusual exit’ Kaif uploaded a pick of her playing chess on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan. Now we can think of only one opponent on the sets of Thugs and that is Aamir Khan. Khan is a huge fan of the game and we remember reporting on an event where he challenged Vishwanathan Anand himself. Khan was no match but it certainly said something about his expertise on the subject.

To remain on top of the food chain in Bollywood is no less than chess so we don’t know whether Kaif was learning or competing with the little BIG star of Bollywood. Kaif does a lot of fitness videos as well. We especially love the ones where she is prepping for Tiger Zinda Hai a film that’s still Zinda at the box office and is breaking new records every day.

And to think of it, Kaif is one of the late entrants when it comes to the Social Media. But the winner that she is, she’s on the top of her game here as well, vowels excluded.