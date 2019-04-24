Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

Ranjini Maitra April 24 2019, 5.14 pm April 24 2019, 5.14 pm

Her last release Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, turned out to be a debacle. But Katrina Kaif seems quite unstoppable. A couple of days back, she officially came on board for Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, another ambitious film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She is presently occupied with Bharat opposite Salman Khan. And if the latest reports are anything to go by, then she has been also approached for athlete PT Usha's biopic.

A report on Mid-day suggests that the project will be helmed by Southern film director Revathy S Varmha. "Revathy has had a few sittings with Katrina over the past few months. The duo met few days ago in Mumbai for another narration. While the actor seems to be interested in the project, she will take a call only after the final narration. If Katrina gives her nod, it will mark her first biopic. She will have to undergo rigorous prep for the part, including adopting PT Usha's sprinting style. Since the athlete is on board, she is likely to supervise the actor. For now though, Katrina has only signed Sooryavanshi after Bharat," a source told the publication.

PT Usha, with over 100 national and international medals, is a Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee who now trains aspiring athletes besides serving as an officer with Southern Railways.

Rumours also suggested that the same biopic was supposed to take off back in 2017 and Priyanka Chopra was set to essay the lead role. However, she had to back off owing to her commitment towards Mary Kom, which was also a biopic based on a sportsperson.

If PT Usha's biopic materialises, it is likely to be a multi-lingual film which will release in English and Hindi apart from other regional languages.