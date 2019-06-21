Soheib Ahsan June 21 2019, 7.02 pm June 21 2019, 7.02 pm

Katrina Kaif is a talented actress but an even more talented dancer. Whether she comfortably fits in a role or not, she always knows the right way to groove to any beat. A new video on social media has Katrina Kaif dancing at a wedding where rapper Badshah was present. Talk about an exciting wedding to remember! Sure, at first she was on the sidelines just waving her arms and tapping her feet while Badshah was rapping, but when given the entire stage with a group of dancers, she brings out her best moves to her own song, Sheila ki Jawaani, which the audience very clearly enjoyed. For those who may not remember, Katrina Kaif was first seen dancing to this song in 2010 when it featured in the film, Tees Maar Khan.

