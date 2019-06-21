Katrina Kaif is a talented actress but an even more talented dancer. Whether she comfortably fits in a role or not, she always knows the right way to groove to any beat. A new video on social media has Katrina Kaif dancing at a wedding where rapper Badshah was present. Talk about an exciting wedding to remember! Sure, at first she was on the sidelines just waving her arms and tapping her feet while Badshah was rapping, but when given the entire stage with a group of dancers, she brings out her best moves to her own song, Sheila ki Jawaani, which the audience very clearly enjoyed. For those who may not remember, Katrina Kaif was first seen dancing to this song in 2010 when it featured in the film, Tees Maar Khan.
Badshah can be seen trying to appear casual wearing a yellow jacket and cap with black track pants and sports shoes. Nevertheless, Katrina Kaif is not someone who held back. She came in a dark red dress with knee-high length black boots. Katrina Kaif has always had a wide-spread reputation when it comes to her dance moves. Even now, social media eagerly awaits to see her dance opposite actor Akshay Kumar in the remake of the song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Knowing the actress, however, well she performs in the song, it is sure to leave fans eager for more and waiting for her next. Fortunately for the guests at the wedding, they got the early performance that every Katrina Kaif fan has been eagerly waiting for.Read More