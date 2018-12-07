Katrina Kaif calls her friendship with Salman Khan 'bizarre', here's why

It's a little difficult to be friends with your ex but somehow Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have managed to form this bond. We all know that they were an 'item' in the industry until Ranbir came in and swiped the lady away. But unfortunately, Ranbir and Katrina broke up and have moved on in their respective lives. Katrina did suffer a downfall in both, professional and personal life. Her films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos tanked at the box office and at the same time, her love life was a mess. Then came in her ex Salman who got her back on track with Tiger Zinda Hai.

In a recent interview, Kat opened up on the connection she shares with Salman and said that he is always there when she is low. She quoted to Mumbai Mirror, "Of course, Salman is a dear friend, and the best, seemingly bizarre thing, is that we may not speak for weeks, even months. But during this period, if something happens to upset me, he will suddenly show up. It's strange because, at such times, I haven't confided in anyone for him to know yet he's there...".

Well, that's what we call heart to heart connection.

Katrina is currently busy promoting the upcoming film Zero that stars her with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Post that, she has Bharat with Salman Khan. Once again we shall get to see their 'bizarre' bonding. *wink*