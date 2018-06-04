Katrina Kaif catches a movie with her Veeres

Katrina Kaif was clicked outside a multiplex in Mumbai recently and joining her were her good friends, Zoya Akhtar and Nitya Mehra. Well, we don’t know which movie they watched, but we wonder if the real life veeres were there to catch a screening of Veere Di Wedding. Lot of Bollywood celebs have seen the movie and they just can't stop going gaga about the film which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. We are sure even Katrina, Zoya and Nitya would be keen on watching the film, if they haven't already.

Katrina kept it very casual as she slipped into a grey T-shirt, distressed black jeans and a chequered shirt. The actress looked beautiful as always. Apparently, Salman Khan had suggested Katrina’s name for Veere Di Wedding, but clearly things didn't go according to bhai's plan.

However, the makers of the film have never officially spoken about the actress being considered for the movie.

Talking about Katrina's friendship with Zoya and Nitya, well she has worked with both the female directors. She collaborated with Zoya for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and with Nitya Mehra in ‘Baar Baar Dekho’. Looking at their pictures we can clearly see that the trio surely had a good time together.

With regards to movies, Katrina has some really big and interesting line-up of projects. She will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan which re-unites her with her Dhoom:3 co-star Aamir Khan. The film, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 7, 2018 also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Katrina will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero which will be releasing on December 21, 2018. It also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role.