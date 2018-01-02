Katrina Kaif celebrates the New Year in Thailand, gives us vacay goals

Tiger Zinda Hai actress Katrina Kaif celebrated the New Year with a trip to Thailand with her family. Kat chose a beach side location from where she shared photos from her vacation. Kat’s sister, Isabelle Kaif, also shared a few photos of her own. Katrina kicked off the New Year with a beautiful message for her fans, where she lets them know that she is grateful for their overwhelming love and affection. Wishing everyone a whole lot of love and happiness, she reminded her fans to always aim for their goals.

Sharing the photos, this is what the Tiger Zinda Hai actress wrote: "…Feel the thing you fear ... feel it........and be FREE."

Happy sunny days 🌟🌞🎈🎉🦄💝🐱 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 30, 2017 at 2:26am PST

Sailing away #Thailand A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif) on Dec 30, 2017 at 5:27am PST

Katrina started 2018 on a special note because on January 1, we received the much awaited details on her next movie with Aanand L Rai. In Zero, Katrina co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Apart from revealing the title of the film, we also got Shah Rukh's first look in the teaser.

The past year ended on a great note for Katrina, as her Tiger Zinda Hai released around Christmas and raked in over Rs 250 crore at the box office and became the second highest grossing movie of the year. The top spot was secured by the Hindi version of Baahubali 2. Katrina co-stars with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Following her vacation, Katrina will resume shooting for Zero, where Shah Rukh plays the role of a dwarf and Anushka plays a scientist. Katrina’s Diwali release, Thugs Of Hindostan is also on the cards for 2018. Katrina’s co-stars for Thugs of Hindostan are Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Zero is slated to release on December 21, when it is most likely to clash with Sara Ali Khan's debut movie, Kedarnath.