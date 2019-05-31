Katrina Kaif chooses Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt!

Priyanka Kaul May 31 2019, 12.37 pm May 31 2019, 12.37 pm

Recently, when Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was asked to choose between attending the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, she gave a very cheeky reply. It all happened when she came on Neha Dhupia's chat show BFFs with vogue Season 2. The host put her on a fix while playing a segment called 'Say it or Strip it' and asked her, if Arjun-Malaika and Ranbir-Alia would be getting married on the same day and literally at the same time, whose marriage would she prefer to attend? And guess what she said.

The actress replied, “If I'd to pick one, I'd pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day Sheila ki Jawaani was released and he didn't really like me." Apparently, Katrina had asked him that would he like to be her rakhi brother to which Arjun had replied 'NO!' and she had said, "Arjun, you're going to be my rakhi brother."

Katrina candidly answered all other questions too! When Neha asked her, “According to you, who would be the one person you would not like to share a close secret with?”, the actress was quick to take Ranbir’s name.

It is not a secret that Katrina and ex-beau Ranbir were in a six-year-long, on and off, relationship. Just when their fans were expecting their marriage, they parted ways. However, the actress has been very vocal about her life post-breakup and how she learnt to rebuilt herself and her identity on various platforms and interviews. And even though Alia Bhatt is considered to be a good friend and ‘gym buddy’ of Katrina, she won’t mind giving her wedding a skip to attend Malaika’s.

On the professional front, Katrina’s next movie Bharat releases this year on Eid, June 5 and she will be seen paired with Salman Khan once again! We wish her good luck for the release.