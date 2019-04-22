Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to clash with Salman Khan

Divya Ramnani April 22 2019, 9.02 am April 22 2019, 9.02 am

Rohit Shetty’s ever-expanding cop universe is Bollywood’s answer to Marvel’s superhero universe and with every new update, it is only getting bigger and better. After Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba, superstar Akshay Kumar has joined in the bandwagon as Sooryavanshi. Announcement of which was made with a bang in Simmba’s climax. Well, fans were keen to know on who will be the leading lady of this film and speculations had it that Katrina Kaif has signed on the dotted lines. Now, the entire team has taken to their social media accounts and confirmed the same.

In a picture shared by the makers, we could see the entire squad of Sooryavanshi including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, posing with utmost swag. Everyone welcomed the ‘Sooryavanshi girl’ Katrina Kaif onboard. Well, it has only added to fans excitement because the super-hot pairing of Akshay-Katrina has given some of the most entertaining films like Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng and many more in the past. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on Eid 2020, but, wait! That’s not the only biggie to hit the big screens on that day. We also have Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Confirming the same in an interview, Salman Khan had said, “I’ll start Dabangg 3 first and then Sanjay will release his film after that. So, Dabangg will release in December and we will come on Eid, next Eid (2020).”

Now, that’s no less than a clash of titans, quite literally. Firstly, Salman Khan VS Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar and we also have Karan Johar VS Alia Bhatt. However, in Bollywood, Eid has always been synonymous to Bhai. In the past, he has given blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and all of these released in Eid. Hence, clashing with Bhai on Eid seems to be no less than suicide. So, will this really happen or someone will eventually compromise? Only time will tell!