image
  3. Bollywood
Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to clash with Salman Khan

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to clash with Salman Khan

Rohit Shetty's cop universe gets a beautiful addition in Katrina Kaif.

back
Akshay KumarAlia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentInshallahkaran joharkatrina kaifrohit shettySalman KhanSanjay Leela BhansaliSooryavanshi
nextExclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, sends his heartfelt condolences

within