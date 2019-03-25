Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty's cop universe is ever expanding. After Singham and Simmba, up next is Sooryavanshi that is slated to star the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar. However, we knew only rumours of who will star opposite the Khiladi. We heard names like Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez but seems like that was nipped in the bud. It is now being reported that Katrina Kaif will be the female lead of the movie. *cue gasp* Further, a report suggests that Rohit wasn't very keen on getting Kat on board, but Akshay insisted on casting her as the female lead. This won't be the first time that Katrina will be starring opposite Kumar. Both have starred in films like Singh is Kinng and welcome. While Katrina's last two films - Zero and Thugs of Hindostan - failed miserably at the box office, she will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat.

Sooryavanshi is the story of an Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) chief named Veer Sooryavanshi, played by Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi made his first appearance in Ranveer Singh's Simmba. In true Rohit Shetty fashion, Singham (who also had a cameo in Simmba) and Simmba will have guest roles in Sooryavanshi. Shettyception, anyone?

Akshay Kumar will be headlining as many as five films in the immediate future. Kesari has already released and is currently running in the theatres. Good News, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Sooryavanshi remain.

