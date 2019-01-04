Katrina Kaif feels 'Bollywood friendships' are almost equal to a 'Dysfunctional Family'

Katrina Kaif has been in the film industry for almost 15 years now and in the process has made both friends and foes. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor is well-known for maintaining a peaceful distance from her arch rivals as she avoids to stir into controversies, in every possible way. However, it was only recently when Katrina decided to let bygones be bygones by attending her not-so-good friend, Deepika Padukone’s reception and the rest is history. In her recent interview to a newspaper, Katrina was at her gracious best as she spoke out her heart about her concept of 'friendships' in Bollywood and more.

Katrina revealed that while some of her relationships with her counterparts were ‘wonderful’, others were not so good. “The other day, I was feeling that when we go into the details of the equation we share with our colleagues in the industry, [with some] it is wonderful, or fun or that of angst or not-so-good,” believes the actor. Hmm, can you all connect the dots here? Irrespective of having differences with some of her colleagues, Katrina considers them all to be her family members as she says, “We are all part of this industry, and we have all been here together for a good few years. It's almost like a dysfunctional family. You may not like some of your family members in some cases, but they are still your family members.” Fair point well made, Kat! Though we wonder who are those ‘some’ family members?

Katrina also opened up about her last release, Zero. The film might have not worked at the box-office, but her performance as a heart-broken superstar aka Babita Kumari was surely the talk of the town. “I’m really happy with the reviews and the fact that audiences responded so positively. It’s very encouraging and I’m grateful that Aanand (L Rai, director) sir put this faith in me, “said Katrina. Wise words by a wise lady.