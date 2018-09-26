image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Katrina Kaif for Sui Dhaaga part 2 because you reap, what you sew

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif for Sui Dhaaga part 2 because you reap, what you sew

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 26 2018, 10.57 pm
back
#SuiDhaagaChallengeanushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentkatrina kaifsui dhaaga made in indiaVarun Dhawan
nextSalman Khan and Aishwarya surprise at the Loveyatri promotions
ALSO READ

Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan finds a new dancing partner

Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma embraces a sobbing fan when in Kolkata

Bigg Boss Season 12: Sui Dhaaga Challenge adds to the chaos