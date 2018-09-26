Katrina Kaif for Sui Dhaaga part 2 because you reap, what you sew

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India came up with a #SuiDhaagaChallenge in which one must treadle a needle as soon as possible. Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, etc. have taken up the challenge and the results have been mixed. While some seem to have cakewalked all over it, it was a real task for others. The recent one to join the #SuiDhaagaChallenge is none other than Katrina Kaif.

The actress successfully completes the #SuiDhaagaChallenge in just a few minutes and has also showed off her stitching skills. Given that she’s an ace at it, Katrina is keen on doing the sequel of the film as she suggests that the makers call her for part 2. Wouldn’t we love that?

Talking about Katrina’s movies, the actress will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan which is slated to release on November 8, 2018. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. She will also be seen in Zero and Bharat. While the former releases on December 21, 2018, the latter hits the screens on Eid next year.