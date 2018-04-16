Katrina Kaif gets a new statue at Madame Tussauds, but fans are not happy

Katrina Kaif has graced the silver screen for a long time now. Her performances always left her fans asking for more. Now, what better than to have a wax statue of her at Madame Tussauds New York, where fans can see the actress’s likeness from up close. Well, unfortunately not. Katrina’s wax models never managed to meet her real-life looks, and it turns out, this one doesn’t either.

#KatrinaKaif has 3 wax statues in:

1- London

2- Delhi

3- New York pic.twitter.com/1y4XYBu8PZ — moonlight kaif🌙🌹 (@itsknza) April 14, 2018

katrina kaif 's wax statue in New York . She has 3 wax figure in Madame Tussauds now : London , Delhi and New York . pic.twitter.com/rjjWmrjoIv — Rim Akremi (@RimRima2015) April 14, 2018

The popular wax museum is located at Times Square in New York City. They shared the image of Kat on their social media handle. The picture shows Katrina decked up in a gold sequined lehenga. The statue is placed beside another Bollywood biggie – Amitabh Bachchan. The museum unveiled the statue with dancers dressed in Indian attire with henna on their hands.

We kicked off our Bollywood experience with a BASH! Time for YOU to immerse yourself in this festive cinematic experience today! #MTCelebratesBollywood #nycwax #Timessquare #Famousfun https://t.co/B34PMjT2vf pic.twitter.com/cV9nusTyn1 — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) April 10, 2018

However, the statue seems to be a bit…off. Twitter feels it has got her “nose and lips” wrong. Some mentioned they don’t see any similarities between the statue and the actress. Katrina’s statues usually show her in a very flashy manner. The statue in London has her wearing a lehenga. The London based statue was unveiled in 2015, with Katrina present at the venue.

That does not look anything like her lol — Vrushali =) (@vrush_25) April 14, 2018

Ye to @ElliAvrRam lag Rahi hai — Tanmay Gandhi (@thetanmaygandhi) April 14, 2018

Is that katrina ????😥😥😪😫😔 — Mamatha (@Mamathadipu) April 14, 2018

Meanwhile, other B-Town greats such as Amitabh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have their wax statues located at the museum in New York.

Katrina is currently holidaying with her sisters, enjoying a bit of time away from the sets of Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. She is also working on Thugs of Hindostan along with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.