Darshana Devi June 11 2019, 10.35 pm June 11 2019, 10.35 pm

B-Town diva Katrina Kaif’s Bharat recently hit the screens and has been garnering an immense amount of buzz. It’s an Ali Abbas Zafar directorial that pairs her opposite her ex-beau Salman Khan. The film sees Kat portraying the role of Kumud Raina and the journey of her role spans from 1975 to 2010. She now has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi coming up that will have her sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar. In a recent interview of hers, she spilt the beans on a couple of things. From the kind of films she doesn’t watch to which film inspired her to take on acting, she revealed it all.

Interestingly, Kat likes to stay away from horror films. When quizzed about the one genre she doesn’t watch, she replied, "Horror. I'm too scared, it scares me. I don't want to be scared,” during a conversation on IMDb original series The Insider's Watchlist. Adding to this, she also said that she has some ‘go-to’ movies. "Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan, Hugh Grant movies can really get you out of a bad mood. Sleepless in Seattle, Pretty Woman, Four Weddings and a Funeral - there's an innocent, pure, joyous quality about those films," she explained, continuing that Gossip Girl is her guilty pleasure.

Katrina Kaif gets candid about the film that inspired her to choose acting

She also added that she is a big fan of classic cinema and was asked if there’s any film that made her want to be an actor. "Yes, but it was an English film. Gone with the Wind,” she said.