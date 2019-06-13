Darshana Devi June 13 2019, 11.06 pm June 13 2019, 11.06 pm

Katrina Kaif reunited with her ex-beau Salman Khan for Ali Abbas Zafar’s latest release Bharat and got fans swooning over her looks in the period drama. The film has garnered mixed reviews from the critics but has managed to rake in the moolah at the box office. In case you missed her sizzling avatar in the film and are not planning to watch it, worry not because we have a delightful treat for you! How about a sneak-peek into Kat’s prep for the finale of Femina Miss India 2019?

Taking to Instagram, Katrina recently treated fans with a video which has her dancing her heart out. She can be seen grooving to one of her popular chartbusters, Kamli from Dhoom 3, and good lord, her moves will make you go weak in the knees! For her rehearsals, she has donned a navy blue loose top with black leggings and shoes of matching colour. To complement her looks, she went for minimal makeup and a high ponytail. The background appears to be a dance studio and Kat is also accompanied by a couple of background dancers.

Take a look at Katrina’s dance video here:

The stunning diva’s journey from being a non-dancer to a fabulous dancer is noteworthy. In an old interview in 2018, she had revealed that initially, dancing wasn’t her cup of tea and how she pushed herself to work harder for it.

"I remember I was shooting for a Telugu film with Venkatesh. The choreographer, Raju Sundaram, looked quite irritated with (the lack of) my dancing skills but didn't say anything. Later, while working on Wanted (2009), I overheard him telling Salman Khan that as a dancer I was zero! I was shocked to hear that,” she told mid-day.

"I trained with Kathak guru, Veeru Krishnan, from 7 am to 1 pm almost every day,” she added.