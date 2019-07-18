Darshana Devi July 18 2019, 12.06 pm July 18 2019, 12.06 pm

The stunning diva Katrina Kaif just turned a year older and nothing better than a trip to Mexico would have been a way to ring in her birthday. Taking a short break from her professional commitments, Katty jetted off to the city and has been on a photo-sharing spree since then. After the gorgeous pictures of herself in bikinis, the actor gave fans a sneak-peek into her 36th birthday celebrations on Thursday and the pictures will make you crave for a vacation!

The birthday girl brought in her birthday in the most serene way possible. One of the pictures sees the Bharat actor seemingly unable to stop smiling while sitting beside a plate of what appears to be some pastries. In another picture, she, who is donning a printed yellow bodysuit top and white shorts, is seen posing beautifully for the camera. She followed it with a picture of herself posing by the beach in a white outfit and also posted a vacay wrap-up picture at the end.

The beautiful Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday in Mexico

Katrina Kaif poses beautifully on her birthday night

Katrina Kaif poses by the beach in Mexico

Katrina Kaif wraps up with her birthday celebrations

On Wednesday, Kat shared a special post for her well-wishers to thank them for making her birthday ‘so special’. She shared a picture which had her donning a casual white top and a pair of denim shorts posing alongside a blackboard. The board had ‘Happy Birthday Katrina’ written on it and there was also a beautiful bouquet of flowers lying above the board.

Here’s Katrina Kaif’s birthday post:

Must have had the best birthday, eh?

But surprisingly, for Katty, birthdays ‘are no big deal’. “I think birthdays are always fun. It’s not such a big deal, honestly, it’s more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family,” she told DNA, adding, “When it comes to birthday celebrations, I always have fun in a lively place and just spend time together with friends and family.”