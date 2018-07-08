Katrina Kaif has a solid comeback for Arjun Kapoor’s dandruff comment

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram activity last week took the internet by storm. The actress, who is currently on the Da-Bangg tour of US and Canada, has been posting a couple of pictures from a photoshoot and the world cannot stop talking about it. The images show off her svelte figure, toned body and even a sexy hair-flip. One video has Katrina on a bended knee, whipping her hair back in slo-mo. The whip is accompanied by a powder-sort of substance that flies during the motion. While fans were drooling all over it, her friends from Bollywood (Read Arjun Kapoor) just found their next bakra.

Powder and earth 🌟 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:16pm PDT

The mischievous Arjun Kapoor was in a mood to pull her legs. He commented on the picture, “U got dandruff, Katrina.” But Katrina is not one to take it lying down. She had a solid comeback.

In all honesty, this picture of the Tiger Zinda Hai actress is nothing short of hot. While Arjun’s comment was in jest, the rest of Bollywood didn’t hold back their compliments. From the likes of style queen Sonam Kapoor, pout king Karan Johar, ace designer Manish Malhotra and even director Ali Abbas Zafar, all had nothing but kind words for the sexy lady.

We’re loving this Bollywood banter. Keep it coming.