home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Katrina Kaif has a solid comeback for Arjun Kapoor’s dandruff comment

Katrina Kaif has a solid comeback for Arjun Kapoor’s dandruff comment

First published: July 08, 2018 07:22 PM IST | Updated: July 08, 2018 07:26 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram activity last week took the internet by storm. The actress, who is currently on the Da-Bangg tour of US and Canada, has been posting a couple of pictures from a photoshoot and the world cannot stop talking about it. The images show off her svelte figure, toned body and even a sexy hair-flip. One video has Katrina on a bended knee, whipping her hair back in slo-mo. The whip is accompanied by a powder-sort of substance that flies during the motion. While fans were drooling all over it, her friends from Bollywood (Read Arjun Kapoor) just found their next bakra.

Powder and earth 🌟

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

The mischievous Arjun Kapoor was in a mood to pull her legs. He commented on the picture, “U got dandruff, Katrina.” But Katrina is not one to take it lying down. She had a solid comeback.

In all honesty, this picture of the Tiger Zinda Hai actress is nothing short of hot. While Arjun’s comment was in jest, the rest of Bollywood didn’t hold back their compliments. From the likes of style queen Sonam Kapoor, pout king Karan Johar, ace designer Manish Malhotra and even director Ali Abbas Zafar, all had nothing but kind words for the sexy lady.

We’re loving this Bollywood banter. Keep it coming.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Arjun Kapoor #Bollywood #Da-bangg tour #Entertainment #Instagram #karan johar #katrina kaif #Photoshoot #Sonam Kapoor

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All