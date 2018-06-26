Katrina Kaif has some WISE WORDS to spill on the alleged Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt love saga

Alia Bhatt has been pals with almost every actress in the industry; from Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Suffice to say that she is kind of a torch-bearer of burning to ashes the myth, that actresses can’t be friends in the glam industry. And one actress Alia has been stuck to the hip with, is Katrina Kaif. The two even featured on Neha Dhupia’s Vogue BFFs. However, Alia broke the cardinal rule and is said to be in a relationship with her best friend’s ex. We are referring to Ranbir Kapoor here, whose relationship with Alia has been the buzz of the tinsel town for quite a while, with the two coyly fanning its fire in their interviews.

Anyway, rumours were afloat that because of this, all is not well between Alia and Katrina, for obvious reasons. And now, Katrina has also spoken about the alleged Ranbir-Alia relationship.

A friend of hers revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Katrina knows exactly how it is going to end for Alia. She has been there, seen it all. But it’s not Katrina’s nature to poke her nose in other’s affairs. Besides anything that she would say in the way of a warning would sound like sour grapes to the outside world. So she’s just keeping quiet.”

Many of us are aware of Katrina and Ranbir being in a committed relationship for many years. The two were reportedly also on the verge of getting married when Ranbir decided to walk out of it.

And now, Ranbir has publically confirmed his relationship with his latest girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The two are currently the talk of the town for their blossoming romance!

While lover-boy Ranbir’s multiple affairs have been no secret to us, we can’t help but wonder if this is real love for the first time! Will Katrina’s prediction come true, or is it janam janamka pyaar for Ranbir and Alia this time. We will have to wait for that one.