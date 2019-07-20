Antara Kashyap July 20 2019, 1.57 pm July 20 2019, 1.57 pm

Katrina Kaif is definitely a beauty with brains, but with this latest Instagram story, she proved that she also has a good sense of humour and can laugh at her own self. Recently, the Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu made a hilarious meme where Katrina has been juxtaposed with the famous Beatles Abbey Road album cover. It makes the picture look like Katrina is crossing the road from the opposite side of The Beatles and the legends are looking at her. Katrina's reaction to this meme is priceless and will make you smile.

Taking to Instagram, Anurag Basu wrote that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr couldn't keep their eyes off Kat. To this Katrina replied that Basu, who she calls Dada was too funny and that she loved the director. She then shared the hilarious picture on her Instagram story and wrote that only Basu could have made this! How cool is it that both the actor-director duo share a similar sense of humour!

Check out the interaction below:

View this post on Instagram Paul and Ringo can't take their eyes off you Kat!☺️☺️ A post shared by Anurag Basu (@anuragsbasu) on Jul 19, 2019 at 6:26am PDT

Anurag Basu and Katrina Kaif worked together in the 2017 film Jagga Jasoos which also featured Katrina's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film was about a boy going on an adventure to find his long lost adoptive father. The film was jointly produced by Ranbir and Basu.

Anurag Basu is currently working on an untitled film, which will feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra. It is also reported that the film might be a multi-starrer also featuring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathy.