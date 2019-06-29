Antara Kashyap June 29 2019, 8.32 pm June 29 2019, 8.32 pm

Director Aanand L Rai has some very iconic films in his resume including Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. His latest film Zero broke the mould of how his films usually are and told the tale of a dwarf man with big dreams. Zero was a glamorous film, with three big names associated to it- Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. However, Zero couldn't win the audience's hearts, the only one who did was Katrina Kaif. Her character Babita was applauded for being a badass. Hence, on Aanand L Rai's birthday, Katrina Kaif has the sweetest thing to say to her director.

Katrina posted a picture on her Instagram story with the director. In her caption, she wrote that she had the 'bestest experience ever working' with him. This is very heartwarming to see as Babita's character was almost like a breakthrough for Katrina. It is very rare that the audience likes a film only because of Katrina, especially since it also stars Shah Rukh Khan.

Check out Katrina's sweet birthday post for Aanand L Rai:

Aanand L Rai will be next producing Laal Kaptan starring Saif Ali Khan and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Katrina Kaif is currently basking in the success of Bharat which entered the 200 crore club at the box office. She is currently shooting for Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.