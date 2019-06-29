Bollywood

Kabir Singh: After Ishaan Khattar, mom Neelima Azeem comes to Shahid Kapoor's rescue

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan plays it cool in his swag-infused camouflage jacket!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Aanand L Raianushka sharmakatrina kaifShah Rukh KhanZero
nextJabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra announce the trailer launch date

within