Priyanka Kaul July 09 2019, 5.15 pm July 09 2019, 5.15 pm

After being one of the most sorted actresses of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif has made way for her sister Isabelle too. While Katrina has been among the top actresses of the industry for almost a decade now, her sister too has geared up for her debut. The upcoming actress will be seen romancing Sooraj Pancholi in the movie titled Time to Dance. While big sister Katrina has already made it big in Bollywood, she has a piece of advice for Isabelle.

During an interview with Bombay Times, the actress was asked if there was any advice she would like to give her sister, and she sure did have one. The actress said, “I always tell my sister that whether you are a director or an actor, you have to have nerves of steel to be in the film industry. It’s not easy." She added, "Make sure that you do what you want. Don’t look at anyone else as an example or follow their path. You should try to hear your own voice.”

Well, it’s surely a good suggestion to look up to as it’s not just straight and simple, but also encouraging enough to be self-confident and go with one’s inner voice.

The movie will be a dance-drama and see both the actors grooving, albeit to different dance forms. Sooraj Pancholi will play a street dancer and Isabelle will be a ballroom and Latin dancer.