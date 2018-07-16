Katrina Kaif is a big bully and we have proof

The success of Tiger Zinda Hai has got Katrina Kaif back in the game and now, she is looking forward to two big releases. With Anand L Rai’s Zero and YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan releasing soon, Katrina is looking forward to dominate the box office. While this is about the movies, the lady is enjoying some happy days in her personal life too. She is on a vacation with her sisters and is having a blast. We also got to see the bully side of hers, thanks to her little sister.

She recently trolled her younger sister just like any other elder sister would do to have some fun. Isabelle posted a beautiful picture of hers on Instagram with lush green terrain as the backdrop. She captioned it, ‘Wanderlust’, accompanied with an emoji.

Wanderlust 🎥🏞 A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif) on Jul 15, 2018 at 2:20am PDT

Katrina was quick to comment on the picture and stated, “Stop copying my captions”.

Well, younger sisters are known to steal stuff owned by elder sisters, Isabelle loves to steal Katrina’s captions. But bully Katrina will not let it go easy!

Katrina who is celebrating her 35th birthday will be bringing in her special day on the countryside in England with her near ones. The actor, who was a part of the recent leg of Salman Khan's Dabangg Tour, has taken few days off from work to spend time with her family.