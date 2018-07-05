Katrina Kaif has a sashaying 'golden glow' in this backstage video from Da-Bangg Tour

Katrina Kaif sizzled with her act at the Da-Bangg Tour. But do you know what went behind the scenes? Because apparently, Kat dearie is a star off the stage too and her charisma makes everyone fall in love with her. Her dancing skills surely are a hit. If you don't believe us, wait and watch this video that has been shared by her makeup artist Daniel Bauer, whom she is trying to teach some of her moves.

Listen to the song carefully, it's a Dabangg beauty. *wink*

Simply marvellous, isn't she? Love the way she melts into the words of the songs to give us the best dance moves. And to think that this diva couldn't dance when she was all new in the tinsel town! One peek at the song Just Chill from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya would give you the hint of what we are trying to say. But now, what a transition! From Chikni Chameli, to Sheela Ki Jawaani to Swag Se Swaagat, Katrina is breaking the moves and how.

Katrina will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Zero, and in Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan. Considering she is playing a movie star in the former and a princess in the latter (reportedly), can we expect some truly divine dances from her? Fingers crossed.