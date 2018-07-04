Katrina Kaif is all 'powder and earth' in this stunning hair-flip video!

Trust Katrina Kaif to take our breaths away with just one picture or video. Her last profile picture in monochrome just engulfed us into a forgotten poetic dream, such is the level of gorgeousness that this goddess possesses. And now, we have a video from the shoot which is 'powder, earth' and our heart. Just one hair-flip is all that took her to melt our heart into a puddle. Take a look.

Powder and earth 🌟 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:16pm PDT

And guess what! We are not the only ones who think that Katrina is breath-takingly stunning here. Salman Khan's sister and Katrina's good friend Arpita Khan feels the same too, and she expressed it by sharing this video.

Stunning ..... my gorgeous @katrinakaif A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:26pm PDT

Sigh! She is the personification of the irresistible charm, which she holds and flaunts effortlessly. It should be a crime to look that good, with those mesmerising eyes, those flowing tresses, and those killer abs.

Kat was last seen on the big screens bashing the goons and coming out of her demure image, in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. Her action avatar trumped one and all who were in awe of her prowess on screen when she had a mighty Khan to match up to. She will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero and with Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan.